Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 7,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 9,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.