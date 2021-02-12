Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$0.40 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.53.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,681. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

