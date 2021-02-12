Boosted Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $221,032.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $221,032.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for $31.56 or 0.00066077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00281025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00107951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090004 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,724.27 or 1.02025666 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

