Boot Barn (BOOT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) recently:

2/10/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $65.00.

1/22/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/13/2021 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

1/11/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $60.89 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,225 shares of company stock worth $9,666,973. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

