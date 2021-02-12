Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the January 14th total of 735,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boralex in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182. Boralex has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $44.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

