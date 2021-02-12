BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $41.35. 68,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

