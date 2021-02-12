Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Update

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the January 14th total of 276,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Borqs Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies during the third quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

