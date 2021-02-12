BOScoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $369.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $783,609.32 and $369.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

