Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.72

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.72 and traded as high as $11.70. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 38,487 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The firm has a market cap of C$247.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, February 20th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.91%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

