Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Boston Properties worth $20,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 187,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 112,923 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

