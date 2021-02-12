Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) (LON:BGHL) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) (LON:BGHL) were up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.30 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.28). Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 195.50 and a quick ratio of 194.98. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 million and a PE ratio of 29.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.33.

About Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) (LON:BGHL)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP. It invests in a fund which invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.