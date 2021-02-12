BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Short Interest Up 142.5% in January

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, an increase of 142.5% from the January 14th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $10.75 on Friday. BowX Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

