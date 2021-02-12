Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 5.7%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares were down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 4,234,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,372,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $159.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Ross Pope purchased 40,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.