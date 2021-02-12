BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $4.08. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 276,217 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

