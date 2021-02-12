Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.76

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $150.76 and traded as high as $196.00. Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at $194.50, with a volume of 28,665 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £61.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.76.

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

