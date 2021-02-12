Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$2.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale supply of drilling fluids and chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

