Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.87

Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.87 and traded as high as $27.39. Bridge Bancorp shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 315,521 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $540.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,526 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 70,011 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.39 per share, with a total value of $1,777,579.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 94,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

