Bridge Mutual (BMI) One Day Volume Hits $2.71 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $33.47 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00009366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00279617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00104606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00089074 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,106.82 or 1.02567096 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,463,923 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

