Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $177.42

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $177.42 and last traded at $177.42, with a volume of 1060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 140.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average of $152.36.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,482,653.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $1,911,141.76. Insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

