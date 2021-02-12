BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 8,328 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

LBRDK opened at $150.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

