BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1,031.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 131,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,298 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

