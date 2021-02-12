BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

