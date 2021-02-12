BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Zai Lab worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $234,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $182.33 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

