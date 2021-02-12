BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,217 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,318 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 151,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,359 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

