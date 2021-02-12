BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after buying an additional 690,710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after buying an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after buying an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after buying an additional 1,452,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of KR opened at $33.40 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.