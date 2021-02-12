BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 793,670 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after purchasing an additional 594,773 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,596,000 after buying an additional 306,925 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

