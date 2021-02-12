BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lennar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,994 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Lennar by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 120,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.