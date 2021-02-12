BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

NYSE:ARE opened at $171.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average is $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

