BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.71 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

