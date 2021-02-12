BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.71 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

