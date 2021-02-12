BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $3.55 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

