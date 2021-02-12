BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

VIAC stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

