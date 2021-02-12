BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,824 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,432 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 97.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095,065 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $23,999,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after buying an additional 625,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,769,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 147.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 117,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,279,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $10.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $877,422.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,114.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NG opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -91.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a current ratio of 63.25.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

