BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477,365 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $17.67 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

