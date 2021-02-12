BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bilibili by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bilibili by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

