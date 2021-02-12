BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 27,167 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,914 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,167 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of First Majestic Silver worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,269 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 340,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

