BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Corning by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Corning by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Corning by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

