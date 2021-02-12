BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.94 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.72.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

