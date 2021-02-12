Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

BRX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 57,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

