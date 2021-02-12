Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.
BRX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 57,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.
In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.