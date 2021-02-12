Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $478.39 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $479.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.28 and its 200-day moving average is $387.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.