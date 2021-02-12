Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.28 and its 200 day moving average is $387.73. The company has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $479.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.