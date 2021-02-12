Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.96 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

