Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

