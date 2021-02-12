Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,321 shares of company stock worth $7,127,860 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 857,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

