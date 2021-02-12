Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($1.15). LendingTree posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $10.00 on Friday, hitting $353.34. 95,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,199. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $368.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.79.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

