Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $11.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.04.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $318.56 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $321.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.