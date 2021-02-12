Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $11.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.04.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $318.56 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $321.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

