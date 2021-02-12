Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $1.63. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,944.78. 8,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,372. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,797.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,400.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12,110.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 119,056 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after buying an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

