Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

MCO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.78. The company had a trading volume of 49,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.21.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.