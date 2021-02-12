Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PolyPid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 110,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,294. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid during the third quarter worth $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

