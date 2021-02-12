Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). ProPetro reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.